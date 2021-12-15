Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding Reception: Newlyweds To Host A Grand Bash At This Place?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's regal wedding has been trending on social media. With their dreamy pictures from the wedding going viral of social media, fans can't get enough of 'VicKat'. The couple is back in bay after their grand wedding and honeymoon and now we hear that they are all set to host a grand reception for their industry friends.

As per a report in Bollywoodlife, Vicky and Katrina are planning to host their wedding reception at JW Mariott, Mumbai on December 20.

The news portal quoted a source as saying, "Vicky and Katrina are planning to host a grand reception despite Omicron threat in Mumbai. They will abide by all the rules by BMC and follow all the protocols on the same. They have decided to host the reception mostly in JW Marriot on December 20. Katrina and Vicky want to get back to work but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. Also, Christmas is largely celebrated by Katrina Kaif and the couple has planned to celebrate it together this time and so they want to keep the reception before Christmas."

Reportedly, the wedding reception would be a star-studded event with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and others making their presence felt.

"Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan have already received the invites to block their dates from their busy schedule. The invites have already been set to the guests for the reception. As the city is right now under Omicron threat, every guest will have to do their RT PCR test and get a negative report along with them to be a part of this celebration," the same source told the news portal.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9 in the presence of their family members and few close friends. The newlyweds will soon shift into their new apartment in Juhu.