Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding To Take Place At This Venue In First Week Of December?

Since the last few days, the tinsel town is abuzz with rumours about Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's impending wedding. While the alleged lovebirds are quite tight-lipped about the details, various speculations about their D-day have been surfacing on the internet.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot in Rajasthan in the first week of December. As per a report in ETimes, the duo have zeroed in on Six Senses Fort Barwara as their wedding venue. It's a resort in Sawai Madhopur which located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

The report further stated that Six Senses Fort Barwara is a 14th century fort which has been converted to a Six Senses sanctuary and wellness spa. It also includes a palace and two temples within the walled fort. The design, as part of the conservation effort, brings back the ambience of a bygone era dating back 700 years.

Well, it looks like Vicky and Katrina want to give a historical touch to their wedding! It's also being speculated that the lovebirds will have a traditional ceremony and a church wedding before a grand reception at this royal venue. Earlier, the same news portal had also reported that Katrina will be sporting a Sabyasachi outfit for her wedding.

It looks like Vicky and Katrina want to keep their nuptials hush-hush as ETimes also reported that the former's father Sham Kaushal isn't responding to those who have been congratulating him in advance. Meanwhile, Katrina's close friends are also being selective about receiving their calls to avoid leaking out any news.

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that Katrina had laughed off her wedding rumours with rumoured beau Vicky. On being asked the reason behind these rumours, the actress had said, "That's a question I have had for the last 15 years." On the other hand, Vicky had sent the internet into a tizzy when he had said that he will get engaged soon enough when the time is right when he was asked to react to rumours of his roka with Katrina which hit the headlines a few months back.