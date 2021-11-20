Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Set To Make Formal Wedding Announcement Soon: Report

As the wedding season takes off full force in Bollywood, now reports have revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will soon make an official accoutrement on their nuptials. With the supposed wedding day just two weeks away fans are getting excited to find out if the rumoured couple is tying the knot.

A source close to Katrina and Vicky has revealed that the couple is getting ready to send out a formal note announcing their wedding, asking for best wishes from their friends in the media fraternity. The source told India Today, "Both Vicky and Katrina have cordial relations with the media and they plan to share the good news with everyone and make a public announcement soon."

After the grand wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, we are all set to witness Katrina Kaif tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal. As the wedding date gets closer, the buzz surrounding the couple's wedding is getting stronger. The latest buzz is that the couple might send out a formal announcement of their wedding anytime soon. Well, we are all excited.

Meanwhile, the star's managers and the team are busy making the preparation for the wedding festivities in the Pink city of Rajasthan. The guest list is reportedly being made based on available dates of the couple's friends from the industry including co-stars, producers and directors.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a hush-hush Roka ceremony at Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan's home during Diwali. ti was attended by only family members and close friends.