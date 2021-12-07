Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Gurdas Maan's Wife Manmeet Gives Blessings To Soon-To-Wed Couple

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is just a few days away and the preparations for the same are going on in full swing. The to-be bride and her groom have already landed in Rajasthan where they will be exchanging wedding vows at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Earlier today, several celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur and others were papped at Mumbai airport today as they left for Rajasthan to attend the lavish wedding. Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan and his wife Manjeet were also spotted leaving for Vicky-Katrina's wedding.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Here Is How Love Blossomed Between Couple

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Gurdas' wife Manjeet Maan opened up on Vicky-Katrina's wedding and gave her blessings to the duo.

She was quoted as saying, "We are feeling very nice and happy. Both are getting married and we are wishing them all the best. Dono future mein bahut acha saath nibhayein, acha kaam karein, aur apne parents ka naam roshan karein (In the future, they should support each other, do good work and make their parents proud). Even during Vicky's film release, Maan saab had gone for it's press conference. So we are like a family."

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Welcome Note Goes Viral, Asks Guests To 'Sit Back & Relax'

On being asked if her hubby Gurdas would be performing at the ceremony, Manjeet added, "He is not really performing, but how one does for a family function, he might do that if he wants to. But not as a performer."

Earlier while speaking with India Today, Gurdas had confirmed Vicky-Katrina's wedding and said that he is attending the ceremony as a friend. He was quoted as saying, "I have arrived as a friend. Will take part in the wedding of Vicky Katrina as a friend of the family." Further, he had even crooned two lines of famous Punjabi song Teri Jodi Jeeve for the couple while interacting with paps at Jaipur airport.