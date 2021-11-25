Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Will Impose A Phone Ban At The Wedding: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's hush-hush wedding preparations are in full swing and according to reports, the private affair will be a no-phone zone. The duo is have booked a resort in the pink city of Rajasthan for a December wedding. While neither has confirmed the rumoured wedding, new updates are making headlines every day.

A recent India Today report has revealed that the wedding ceremony will have a ban on phones during the festivities. "For privacy purposes, the couple will be imposing a mobile ban on the guests at the wedding," read the report. A source revealed that for their big day, the couple wants to ensure that no pictures or videos from the wedding should get leaked online.

Apart from booking hotels and car services for the guests, the couple has also appointed a team to ensure privacy and security during the wedding week. The portal revealed that after a specific area at the venue, the guests will not be allowed to use their mobile phones.

The guests list reportedly includes huge B'town stars as wells as a lot of family members from both sides. Some of the celebrities expected at the destination wedding include, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Ali Abbas Zafar and more.

According to reports, Vicky and Katrina recently had a Roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's residence in Mumbai during Diwali celebrations. The event was a small affair with only few family members present to avoid media attention.