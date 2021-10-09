Vicky Kaushal On Recreating Jallianwala Baug Incident For Sardar Udham: It Was Numbing For Me

Vicky Kaushal who have delivered many impressive performances in the past, is gearing up once again to treat us with a hard-hitting act in his upcoming film Sardar Udham. The Shoojit Sircar directorial has the actor essaying the role of Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab. The latter was responsible for the Jallianwala Baug massacre which took place in Amritsar on April 13, 1919.

Recently while speaking at India Today Conclave 2021, Vicky shared his experience of reenacting this horrific incident for the film. Calling it a 'numbing' experience, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor said after finishing the shoot for the scene, there were times when he wouldn't sleep thinking about the impact on the people who had actually witnessed the massacre.

Vicky said, "The portions where we were trying to recreate the Jallianwala Bagh incident. As an actor, I knew what I was getting into but I still was not prepared for how numbing that experience would be for me as an individual."

"The way Shoojit shoots, his scenes are so realistic that you are thrown into that world. After finishing that shoot, there would be times when I wouldn't sleep because I would just keep wondering that re-enactment of that incident was so numbing for me, what would have been the impact on the people who had actually witnessed that. This thought made me shiver," Vicky said during the interaction.

He also revealed that his ancestral home is just two hours away from the Jallianwala Bagh massacre site. The actor said that while he has grown up listening to stories of Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, he realized how little he knew about them when he started discussing Sardar Udham.

Sardar Udham is slated to release on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.