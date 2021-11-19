Vicky Kaushal On Shooting Drunk Scenes For Films; 'I Cannot Do Them Without Actually Being Sloshed'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented stars in the tinsel town who has always enthralled the audience with his brillant acting chops. In his recent interaction with Film Companion, the Uri actor revealed that he uses method acting only when he has to film drunk sequences in movies, adding that he can perform them only after actually getting sloshed.

Vicky told Anupama Chopra, "The only time where I can categorically say that I am doing method acting is when I have to perform drunk scenes. I cannot do them without actually being sloshed. Otherwise, my mind would constantly think whether I am being drunk enough or am I being the same drunk in every shot. My heart wouldn't focus on the emotions. Usually, drunk scenes in films are highly-emotional scenes. So, I take care of one aspect of it because I'm actually drunk, nobody can question that."

When asked how much does he drink to be functionally drunk, the actor continued, "It depends. I'm also a Punjabi, so it's ok. Also, it changes from region to region. For Manmarziyan, it was more desi. When we were shooting in Russia for Sardar Udham, it was more single malt, but it really does help me. Strangely, I'm extremely aware during those scenes and I really enjoy them too. But otherwise, yes, the approach changes from character to character and the world that I have to get in."

In the same interview, the Masaan actor also talked about his acting process and said that he never mugs his scenes.

"I just read the script 200 times before going on floors. I want to remember the flowchart of the thoughts rather than the words. If it's an intense scene, then I tell myself it's not an intense scene. I take the heaviness out of that intense scene because it's just another emotion, as if I'm laughing. It's just that we are conditioned to not cry, to not express that we are vulnerable - that's what makes it heavy. I take that pressure off myself," the actor said.

He further continued, "What I do the night before is that I would read the script again, from page one till that scene [which is supposed to be shot]. Because I don't want to know what happens after that. Tomorrow, what I'm going to live is that character till that point in his life. I don't want to know where the conflict gets resolved. I don't want that comfort in my mind. I would just read it till that point, shut the script and go to sleep. I would read the world the character has seen for himself."

Speaking about films, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham. His upcoming projects are Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur and The Immortal Ashwatthama.