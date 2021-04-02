Vicky Kaushal Partakes In Latest Instagram Trend, Shares Childhood Photo As A Lipsnyc Video

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram account and shared a funny video of his childhood picture. The video originally shared by a fan page is part of the latest Instagram trend where a picture can be edited and turned into a live picture.

The maker had turned the actor's childhood picture into a clip where a young Vicky can be seen lip-syncing to O-Zone's song 'Dragostea Din Tei'. The 32-year-old actor also enjoyed the video and shared it with several laughing emojis. Captioning the post he wrote, "This had to be reposted."

Vicky also appreciated the fan's edit and credited the fan page for making the funny video. Fans in the comments section poured in laughing emojis while others called him 'cute'. Take a look at the post,

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several projects under way. After the successful release of URI and Bhoot Part One, the actor has signed biopics, historical fiction and action thrillers. One of the awaited releases is Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, which will see him play the titular role. Sardar Udham Singh was known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in 1919. The biographical drama is set to release on April 15, 2021.

He will also be seen in a historical drama titled Sam, set to release in September 2021. The film will see Vicky essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Vicky also dropped the first look of Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Vicky is currently busy prepping for the role. He was also set to be part of Karan Johar's Takht which has been delayed several times. Reports revealed that Karan has now moved on from the story and instead will be directing another project.

ALSO READ: Mr Lele: Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani Start Shooting For The Comedy Film

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal On Fame And Stardom Impacting His Personal Life: I Have Learnt To Safeguard My Privacy