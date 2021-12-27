Vicky Kaushal's Pic With Sara Ali Khan On Bike From Indore Shoot Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal who recently tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif returned to work soon after. The actor has resumed filming for his upcoming projects with Sara Ali Khan last week. According to reports, he was spotted in Indore shooting before he turned home to Mumbai, to celebrate his first Christmas with his wife.

Now, a photo of Vicky with co-star Sara Ali Khan riding a bike is going viral on social media. The behind-the-scene picture shows Vicky in a t-shirt, paired with a half jacket and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Sara was spotted wearing a yellow floral printed saree and an olive green sweater.

It is unclear which project the two are currently filming for, they reportedly have been roped in for Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama and Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled project. The projects will also mark their first onscreen pairing.

Vicky currently at home has been celebrating the holidays with their wife, Katrina Kaif. Vicky also dropped a glimpse of his Christmas celebration on Instagram. In the photo, the two can be seen standing next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Vicky can be seen holding Katrina in his arms as they smiled for the camera.

On the work front, after Sadam Udham, Vicky will also be seen in another biopic titled Sam Bahadur. The film was announced back in 2019 set to be directed by Megna Gulzar. Vicky will be seen essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Films in the pipeline also include Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht, which reportedly has been delayed.