Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Rumours Of Roka With Katrina Kaif; Says 'I Will Get Engaged Soon Enough'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Although the alleged lovebirds are quite tight-lipped about their relationship, they are often snapped visiting each other's residences. Sometime back, the tinsel town went abuzz with rumours about Vicky and Katrina's engagement which was later denied by both their respective publicists.

In his recent interview with Etimes, Vicky shut down rumours of his roka with Katrina Kaif. The actor told the tabloid, "The news was circulated by your friends. I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)."

In August when the rumours of Vicky and Katrina's roka surfaced on social media, the latter's spokesperson had clarified, "There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon."

Later during the promotions of Shiddat, when Vicky's younger brother was asked about these reports, he had said, "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)'. And then Vicky told them, 'Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)'."

Vicky is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film is based on the freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

Vicky has been receiving rave reviews for his performance as Sardar Udham Singh in this film. Even his rumoured lady love was all praise for the film and had called his performance 'raw and heartbreaking.'