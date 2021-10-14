Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Stepping Into Irrfan Khan’s Shoes To Play Sardar Udham Singh!

As actor Vicky Kaushal gears up for his upcoming release Sardar Udham, he speaks to a leading daily about stepping into late actor Irrfan Khan's shoes to play Sardar Udham Singh. Those who do not know, Shoojit Sircar was supposed to collaborate with Irrfan for Sardar Udham, but owing to his unfortunate demise, the director roped in Vicky to play the role.

While speaking to Times Of India, Vicky said that ever since he stepped into the industry, he has been hungry to collaborate with Shoojit Sircar.

"When I got this opportunity, I grabbed it with both hands. Irrfan sir was in a league of his own. It's not possible for me or any other actor to fill his shoes. He was one of the greatest actors in the world. Look at the quality of his work. I love him as an actor and deeply admire him. We lost him way too soon. I felt like his spirit and blessings were around us. For me, the attempt was never to fill his shoes because I knew I could never achieve that. The aim was to act to the best of my ability and surrender completely to Shoojit sir's version of Sardar Udham," added Kaushal.

When Vicky was asked how he ensured that he is on the same page as Shoojit, who had been planning this film for 21 years, he said that he wasn't solely dependent on history books to know who Udham Singh was, because he belongs to a Punjabi family. Vicky further revealed that his ancestral house is just a two-hour drive from Jallianwala Bagh.

"I grew up on stories of his valour and how he avenged the massacre by killing Michael O'Dwyer in London. He was hanged later. Factual anecdotes I was aware of. The challenge was to find honesty in every emotion that I was expected to portray. It wasn't about me mimicking his talk, walk or behaviour. I have tried to go deeper and make Sardar Udham as relatable as possible...someone you could have a conversation with," asserted Kaushal.