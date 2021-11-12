Vicky Kaushal Reveals Why He Gave Up A Career In Engineering To Pursue Acting; 'I Was A Rat In The Race'

It is known to all that Vicky Kaushal holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications. A few years back, the actor in a post for Humans Of Bombay had talked about how he had torn an offer letter from the engineering job and set out for auditions.

Recently when Vicky made an appearance on Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, he once again revisited those days and opened up on what made him steer away from engineering. He said that he realized that an office job was not his cup of tea during an industrial visit in his second year of college, adding that there when he saw people working on their computers, he felt that he belonged somewhere else.

On being asked by Bear if his father and action director Sham Kaushal wanted him to become an actor, Vicky said, "Actually, I have been an engineering student and he was very happy seeing his kid become an engineer. Because nobody in my family before me has ever done a 9 to 5 job where they get monthly paychecks, where they get weekends off so they can plan family time."

He continued, "In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took me to an industrial visit to show us what the future is like and how companies work and all that and I went there, and till that time I was actually a rat in the race. But the day I went there I saw people working over there in front of computers, I just couldn't feel that and for the first time in my life I just was very sure of something that I don't belong here."

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood with Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 film Masaan which won him rave reviews for his performance. But it was Aditya Dhar's 2019 war film Uri: The Surgical Strike which shot him to stardom. The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham in which he essayed the role Indian revolutionary Sardar Uddham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab to avenge the Jallianwallah Bagh massacre.