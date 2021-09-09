Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal On How Their Family Reacted To His Engagement Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Netizens were sent into a frenzy after engagement rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif went viral on social media, last month. It was speculated that the two had got engaged in an intimate ceremony. However, it was revealed that there is no truth in these rumours since the two were busy with their professional commitments during that time. Vicky's father also rubbished these speculations. Now Vicky's brotherand actor Sunny Kaushal revealed how their family had reacted to this news.

According to a news report in Spotboye, Sunny Kaushal said about these rumours to a publication stating, "Not true at all." Furthermore, the Bhangra Paa Le actor spoke about his family's reaction to the speculations wherein he said, "We laughed." Speaking about the same in detail, Sunny said, "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de'. And then Vicky told them, 'Jitni Asli engagement Hui Hai, Utni Asli Mithai Bhi Kha Lo."

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's engagement had started last month when Vicky was busy shooting for Mr Lele while Katrina was all geared up to leave for Russia to shoot for Tiger 3. This was not the first time that rumours of Katrina and Vicky's engagement have taken social media by storm. It has happened earlier too, but neither the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor nor Vicky paid any attention to it. While the grapevine suggests that they are in a serious relationship, they have not made it official to the public glare yet. However, the two are often spotted outside each other's houses by the paparazzi.

Vicky Kaushal was also spotted leaving Katrina Kaif's house sometime back. Not only this but actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had revealed about Katrina's relationship with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor in one of his interviews. There were also reports that after their engagement rumours started floating around, Vicky and Katrina had an argument with each other as they wanted to know which of their team members had spreaded such a speculation.