Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal Takes A Dig At His Engagement Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal has taken a dig at the engagement rumours of his brother with actress Katrina Kaif that had surfaced last month. The speculations suggested that Vicky and Katrina had an intimate Roka ceremony until the latter's team denied the same. Sunny who had earlier also rubbished the rumours has now revealed how his relatives reacted to the same.

Speaking to Film Companion about the same, Sunny Kaushal said, "It wasn't anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don't know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, 'what is this?' It was like the newspaper saying, 'Today, there's no news, so let's print this."

Sunny Kaushal had also revealed the amusing reaction of their parents in an earlier interview with Spotboye regarding the engagement rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The Bhangra Pa Le actor had said, "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre Yaar, Teri engagement Ho Gayi, Mithai To Khila De (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)'. And then Vicky told them, 'Jitni Asli engagement Hui Hai, Utni Asli Mithai Bhi Kha Lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)'."

When the rumours that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were engaged started doing the rounds, their teams denied the same and confirmed that both of them were busy with their professional commitments. While Vicky was shooting for his comedy flick Mr Lele, Katrina had headed off to Russia to shoot for Tiger 3. The two have been rumoured to have been dating for quite some time now. The Raazi actor has also been spotted leaving Katrina's house occasionally. Not only this but it was earlier reported that the two had allegedly taken a quick vacation in Alibaug along with their respective siblings Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif. Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also confirmed their relationship in a chat show.