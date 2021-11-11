Vicky Kaushal's Ex Harleen Sethi Is Reacting In THIS Way To His Rumoured Wedding With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding has been creating an immense buzz with each passing day. Right from their venue, the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan to their d-day attires being designer Sabyasachi's creations, the buzz around the wedding is refusing to die down. Amongst this, a friend of Vicky's ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi has revealed how the latter is reacting to the actor's speculated wedding with Katrina.

Harleen Sethi's friend spoke to The Times Of India regarding the same and said that the actress is choosing to focus on her work at the moment. The friend said that the Broken But Beautiful actress has asked all her friends to not talk about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding and take her into that zone. The friend went on to say that Harleen does not allow her friends to talk about the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's relationship and wedding with Katrina.

The publication quoted Harleen Sethi's friend to reveal, "Friends talk to her about Vicky's love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, Don't take me into that zone." According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Vicky and Harleen had a rather ugly breakup back in the year 2019. The former couple were dating in 2019 and had their love boat sailing strong. Harleen had also shared a picture wearing Uri t-shirts and had posed for a picture with Vicky while the promotions of the film.

However, several issues seeped into the relationship of the former couple and they finally called it quits. The report mentioned that Harleen Sethi had also lashed out at the media for labelling her as Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend while the latter remained tight-lipped about their split. Meanwhile, on the work front, after charming the audience in the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful, Harleen will be seen in ALTBalaji's Test Case 2.

Earlier it was reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had done their Roka ceremony in the first week of November. Some reports also stated that while Vicky had wished to tie the knot in May 2022, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress insisted to get married in the month of December this year. The actress reportedly wanted an outdoor wedding with beau Vicky.