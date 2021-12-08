Vicky Kaushal's Rumoured Ex-Ladylove Harleen Sethi Shares THIS Post Ahead Of His Wedding With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur. While the wedding preparations are in full swing at the venue, Vicky's rumoured ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi shared a cryptic post on her social media handle. For the unversed, Vicky and Harleen were speculated to be dating for quite some time and had called it quits in 2019.

Talking about the post, Harleen Sethi took to her Instagram story to share a quote that read as "Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for toast. It is sometimes better to just eat the toast." Take a look at the Broken But Beautiful actress' post.

Meanwhile, earlier a friend of Harleen Sethi had spoken to The Times Of India on how she has been reacting to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. The friend said that the Gulmohar Grand actress is choosing to focus on her work at the moment. The friend said that Harleen has asked all her friends to not talk about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding and take her into that zone. The friend went on to say that Harleen does not allow her friends to talk about the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's relationship and marriage with Katrina.

The publication had further quoted Harleen Sethi's friend to reveal, "Friends talk to her about Vicky's love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, Don't take me into that zone." According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Vicky and Harleen had a rather messy breakup back in the year 2019. The former couple were dating in 2019 and had their love boat sailing really strong. Harleen had also shared a picture wearing Uri t-shirts and had posed for a picture with Vicky while he was promoting the film.

However, several issues crept into the relationship of the former couple and they finally called it quits. The report mentioned that Harleen Sethi had also lashed out at the media for labelling her as Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend while the latter remained silent about their split. Meanwhile, on the work front, after charming the audience in the first two seasons of the popular show Broken But Beautiful, Harleen will be seen in ALTBalaji's Test Case 2.