Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham & Vidya Balan's Sherni Shortlisted For India's Official Entry To Oscars 2022

Here's some good news for all Bollywood fans! Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham and Vidya Balan's Sherni are among the films which have been shortlisted for India's entry to Oscars 2022. Both the OTT releases are competing with 14 regional language films, which includes the Malayalam film Nayattu and the Tamil movie Mandela.

The process of selecting India's official entry to the 94th Academy Awards is currently in full swing at Bijoli Cinema in Kolkata with filmmaker Shaji N. Karun heading the panel of judges which includes 14 more jury members. It would be interesting to see if Sardar Udham or Sherni wins the race.

Sardar Udham Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Delivers A Haunting Performance As An Unsung Hero

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham helmed by Shoojit Sircar, is based on the life of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. While Vicky played the lead role, the film also starred Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Sherni Movie Review: Vidya Balan Dodges A Few Misfires & Rules The Kingdom With An Adroit Performance

On the other hand, Vidya Balan's Sherni featured the actress as an upright forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while seeking her true calling in a hostile environment. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame.

Both the movies are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Coming back to the 94th Academy Awards, the prestigious ceremony will be be held on March 27, 2022, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.