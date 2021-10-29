Vicky Kaushal's Take On Sardar Udham Not Being Sent As India’s Official Entry For The Oscars Is Commendable

Actor Vicky Kaushal is well-known for his down-to-earth aura. No matter how successful he has become, his humility always wins his fans' hearts. Something similar happened when his last release Sardar Udham was dropped from the list of India's official entry for the Oscars. While many were left disappointed, Kaushal has the sweetest reply for the jury members.

While speaking to Mid-Day, Vishal has said, "Everybody has the right to their opinion. We have a jury [comprising] experts in cinema. They made a selection, and we have to respect that selection. I haven't seen the Tamil film, but Shoojitda has seen it and is gung-ho about it. I am sure it's the best decision taken for Indian cinema to be on a global platform. We should now root for the film that is selected, and hope that it brings us glory."

Earlier, in an interview, Indraadip Dasgupta, a member of the jury that took the decision for this year's official entry for Oscars, had said that Sardar Udham is a lengthy film and added that it projects 'our hatred towards the British'.

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Venue's Per Night Cost Can Burn A Hole In Your Pocket

He had said, "Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred."

Another jury jury member, Sumit Basu had also said that the length of the film was an issue, as it has a delayed climax. He went on to add that it takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Vicky Kaushal Says Self-Doubt Has Been An Important Part Of Being An Artiste