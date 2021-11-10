Vicky Kaushal Says He Had Almost Rejected Uri; 'Dad Told Me It Will Be The Biggest Mistake If I Didn't Do It'

Vicky Kaushal in his latest interview made a surprising revelation about his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor revealed that he had almost turned down the role of Major Vihaan Sheirgill in Aditya Dhar directorial as he failed to connect with the film first. However, it was after a chat which he had with his father and actor Sham Kaushal that he decided to do the film.

While speaking on Film Companion's Front Row chat, Vicky said, "Uri was something I was gonna skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi, I read the film, maybe I was tired, I went to work next day not feeling connected to it."

Vicky Kaushal's Take On Sardar Udham Not Being Sent As India's Official Entry For The Oscars Is Commendable

Speaking about how his father convinced him to reconsider the film, he added, "My dad found the script & read it. He told me it will be the biggest mistake if I didn't do it. I asked for more time. Read the script again. And got really excited to do it."

Vicky Kaushal Was Keen On Getting Married In May 2022 But Katrina Kaif Wanted An Outdoor Cool Wedding?

Uri: The Surgical Strike which was Aditya Dhar's directorial debut, was a turning point in Vicky Kaushal's career and skyrocketed his popularity with the audience. The war film not only recieved critical acclaim but was lauded by the audience too. The Vicky Kaushal starrer also set the cash registers ringing at the box office and made a lifetime collection of Rs 245.36 crore.

Workwise, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Uddham which released on Amazon Prime Video. His upcoming projects are Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele and The Immortal Ashwatthama which marks his reunion with Uri director Aditya Dhar.