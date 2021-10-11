Vicky Kaushal Says Self-Doubt Has Been An Important Part Of Being An Artiste

Vicky Kaushal recently completed nine years in the entertainment industry. Currently, he has been busy promoting his upcoming movie Sardar Udham. The film led by Vicky follows the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren, who were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 in Punjab.

During a media interaction, Vicky talked about being an experienced actor after nine years of working in the industry and said that he believes self-doubt is an integral part of being an artiste, it is something that has helped him keep growing.

Talking about facing self-doubt, Vicky said "I think self-doubt is a very important part of being an artiste. You are never too satisfied, you are never too sure and that is the beauty of it because we always keep feeling that we can grow, we can do better and we can tell it in a better way and that is important also.

"That is an integral part of our growth also as an actor. Every day I come back home, I shower and I sit and I feel Oh I could've done better'. So, that self-doubt is always there but that is something that keeps that fire burning inside me," he added.

The actor is also making headlines for his latest Instagram post. Vicky always looks fit and actors often have to follow rigorous diets for their character looks. However, in the recent post, he can be seen eating a samosa, while with his trainer. But the actor's trainer laughed it off and nudged Vicky to go on and eat his samosa.

Sharing the photo, Vicky captioned the post as, "Find yourself a chef and a trainer who are this happy when you are caught eating a Samosa! @akshayarora3 @mustafa_thebull_ahmed."

Coming back to Sardar Udham, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Apart from Vicky it also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles along with Amol Parashar in a special appearance.