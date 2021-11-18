Vicky Kaushal: This Phase Of Life Feels Positive And Exciting

Actor Vicky Kaushal is continuously in the limelight, thanks to his wedding rumours with actress Katrina Kaif. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Vicky refused to break his silence on his rumoured wedding, but asserted that the current phase of his life feels positive and exciting.

He told Bombay Times, "This phase of life feels positive and exciting. Slowly and steadily, we have returned to a time where theatres have opened up."

Vicky further added that he is relieved to see people getting back to normalcy and stepping out of their houses. He further said, while maintaining safety and precaution is a must, but it's a big relief.

What Is Salman Khan's Connection To Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's 'No Honeymoon Break' Decision?

When asked if the pandemic took a toll on his mental health, the Masaan actor said that he was affected initially, but later, he tried to get a grip on his emotions.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Here Is What Astrologer Predicts On The Couple's Marital Life

"I don't think we have ever experienced a time where we have been cooped up in our houses for months at a stretch. In my case, I live in a big society, and it was a containment zone once the count of COVID patients went up to 7-8. For months I had not even seen the face of the lift or even people on my floor. It started off with us feeling it's a way of taking a break from routine but then everyone got impatient as the cases rose and the situation got serious. All of us knew of someone who was going through a crisis due to the pandemic. It was a phase where we were trying to get a grip on our emotions," added Kaushal.