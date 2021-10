Depicting the similarities between the real and the reel Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal just posted a picture on his social media handle. The first picture dates back to 1983 at Shepherd's Bush Gurudwara, London, where Udham Singh is at a langar seva. On the right, one can see Vicky Kaushal and of course, the meticulous craftsmanship of Shoojit da in recreating the moment for Sardar Udham. Vicky can be seen as a true replica of the real-life Sardar Udham.

Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal Introduces Amol Parashar As Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri, Sardar Udham will release on October 16, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Vicky Kaushal On Recreating Jallianwala Baug Incident For Sardar Udham: It Was Numbing For Me