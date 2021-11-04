Vicky Kaushal Shares Fond Memories Of Diwali Celebration; Reveals One Thing Which Has Remained Constant

Vicky Kaushal who is currently basking in the success of his last release Sardar Udham, is excited to celebrate Diwali this year with new fervour with his near and dear ones. In his recent chat with a leading daily, the Uri: The Surgical Strike recounted his fond memories of celebrating the festival of lights and also shared his plans for Diwali this year.

Walking down the memory lane, Vicky told Hindustan Times, "When I was a kid, I lived in a predominantly Maharashtrian society. We would start celebrating Diwali early in the morning... We would dress up in new clothes and be part of ghar ki puja. After that, we would visit our friends' homes. But the one thing that has remained constant is the happiness in the air and the exchange of love and light."

On being asked about his plans for Diwali, the actor revealed that he has taken some time off from his busy shooting schedule to spend some time with his family.

"I took some time off yesterday and today, to be with my family and friends. It's great that we're going back to old times and are actually getting to celebrate something together, under the same roof," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

He continued, "Last year, we celebrated Diwali over video calls. Fortunately, this year, we're heading towards a lifestyle, where things are moving towards normalcy, which [in turn] is making me even more excited about festivals. We are all looking forward to the essence of togetherness once again, this Diwali."

For Vicky, Diwali arrived early this year as his film Sardar Udham opened to positive response from the critics and audience. Speaking about the same, the actor called the film's success a great validation and added, "It gives you a lot of confidence when you work in a film and give it your all and then it gets loved by the audience. The affection coming our way is incredible. The audience has made it their own and are now carrying it forward and recommending it to their friends. It has motivated me to keep pushing myself. It has encouraged me to keep looking out for honest stories and work with great filmmakers."