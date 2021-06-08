Vicky Kaushal Spotted Leaving Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif's House

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Even though the two have remained tight-lipped about the same, speculations have been rife about their love boat sailing strong. Now, Vicky recently was also spotted leaving Katrina's residence that may now further fuel these rumours.

According to a news report in ETimes, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor arrived at his rumoured ladylove's residence at 3:30 in the afternoon and left at 8: 30 in the evening. The publication's photographers also spotted the actor exiting the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani actress' residence. Katrina's driver was helping Vicky's black Range Rover to exit the building compound. Take a look at the same.

On Vicky Kaushal's birthday, Katrina also had the sweetest birthday wish for him. She shared a throwback picture of his and captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal, May you always be smiling." Speculations of them being a couple had further increased when Vicky shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, while Katrina soon tested positive for the virus immediately after Vicky. The two also recovered from the same around the same time with the Manmarziyan actor testing negative on April 16 while Katrina testing negative on April 17.

Not only this, but reportedly Karan Johar had also teased Katrina Kaif about her alleged relationship with Vicky. During the early promotions of their movie Sooryavanshi, Karan had spoken about Katrina saying, "Inke Ghar Main Sab Kaushal Mangal Hai." This may have inevitably grabbed several eyeballs.

Apart from that, Katrina had earlier shared a picture of her resting her head on something on what fans pointed out was Vicky's t-shirt. Fans were quick to point out the resemblance between the Raazi actor's yellow outfit and the picture that the Tiger Zinda Hai actress had shared on her social media handle. The actor's outfit was eerily resembling the picture in Katrina's Instagram story.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in movies like Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwathama and a biopic on Sam Manekshaw. Katrina Kaif on the other hand will be seen in movies like Sooryavanshi and Phone Booth. She will also start shooting for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise.