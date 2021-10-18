Vicky Kaushal Talks About Being Failed In Thousands Of Auditions Before Making It Big In Bollywood

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Vicky Kaushal spoke about dealing with insecurities while facing failures several times. The actor said that he didn't have it easy, as he got rejected in thousands of auditions before making it big in Bollywood.

Vicky spoke to Zoom TV during the promotions of his latest release Sardar Udham- a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India Michael O'Dwyer in 1940 to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Vicky said, when one starts giving auditions, he/she realises where he/she stands, because one is competing with hundreds and thousands of people who want the same job.

"You go and stand in queues with hundreds of other actors. And actors who are very good actors and you're sitting in rooms with some people who are doing a far better job than you...Sometimes, it kind of takes a toll on you and it really accentuates your insecurities and inferiorities. Then you have to keep surpassing that every day of your life till you get that job, you do good in that and then your confidence starts building up," said the Masaan actor.

He further added that people only see the opportunities, but not the failures or rejections that an artist goes through.

"What people don't realise is that if I've cracked 10 auditions, I've actually failed in 1,000 auditions. I got rejected in thousand auditions but I got selected in 10 but what is visible is only the 10 opportunities that I got, and sabko lagta hai ki arey yeh toh aasani se mil gaya (everyone thinks 'he got it easily')...I had no option... I knew I don't have any safety net and if I fall from here, it's straight on the ground because I have nothing in the pedal. So having no plan B also gives you a lot of strength," concluded Kaushal, which has several projects in his kitty lined up for release.