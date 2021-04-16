Vicky Kaushal Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says ‘My Prayers For All Who Are Recovering'

Vicky Kaushal who tested positive earlier this month while shooting for Mr Lele along with co-star Bhumi Pednekar, has now recovered. The actor took to his Instagram profile and shared the happy news with fans on Friday (April 16).

Vicky shared a happy picture of himself and simply captioned it as "Negative." Soon after, he also took to his Instagram story and added, "Tested negative today. Thank you for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe."

After testing positive for Coronavirus, Vicky had been asked to home quarantine himself. The national award-winning actor had revealed that he tested positive for the virus just hours after his co-star Bhumi Pednekar revealed the same. However, their co-star Kiara Advani tested negative for COVID-19 and had continued shooting for the film.

Apart from Vicky, his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif also tested positive for the virus a day after the former. Vicky on Instagram had said, "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, and is now gearing up for the completion of several projects including comedy-drama Mr Lele, period drama Sardar Udham Singh as well as biopic based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

According to reports, he will also be seen in another film by Uri director Aditya Dhar and will lead the film Ashwatthama based on a character from Mahabharata.

ALSO READ: Mr Lele's Shooting Halted After Lead Actors Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar Test COVID-19 Positive

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Says Battling COVID-19 Is 'A Lot Harder Than You Can Imagine', Urgers Fans To Stay Safe