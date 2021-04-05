Vicky Kaushal Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Spite Of The All Care & Precautions; Actor Under Home Quarantine

While India is still struggling in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hindi film industry has been majorly affected by the second wave of this pandemic with many B-town celebrities being down with the virus. The latest Bollywood star to test positive for COVID-19 is actor Vicky Kaushal.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to his Instagram page to share this news with his fans. Vicky wrote that inspite taking all the care and precautions, he has tested positive for COVID-19. His post on Instagram read, "Inspite of all precautions and care, I have tested positive for COVID-19."

The actor revealed that he is currently under home quarantine and taking medication as prescribed by his doctor. "Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by the doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe," Vicky further wrote in his post.

Read Vicky's Instagram post.

As soon as Vicky shared this news, his colleagues and fans wished him a speedy recovery. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who is also under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, wrote, "Khayal rakho dost. Get well soon." Casting director Mukesh Chhabra commented, "Koi gal khayal rakh." Karan Tacker wrote, "Get well bud."

Hours before Vicky's post, his Mr Lele co-star Bhumi Pednekar had also taken to her Instagram page to reveal that she too, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress had informed her fans that she has mild symptoms of the same and that she has immediately isolated herself post the diagnosis.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal's work diaries, the actor had recently kickstarted the shooting of Mr Lele which also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. Apart from this film, the actor has some exciting projects up his sleeve which include Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Aditya Dhar's Immortal Ashwatthama and Karan Johar's Takht.

