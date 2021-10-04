Vicky Kaushal Opens Up On The Immortal Ashwatthama Delay; 'There Will Be A Better Time To Make That Film'

Vicky Kaushal's superhero action film The Immortal Ashwatthama had caught everyone's attention when it was announced since it marked the reunion of the actor with director Aditya Dhar after their 2019 blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. After unveiling the film's first look in January this year, the Vicky-starrer was supposed to go on floors in April this year.

However, the makers' plan got thwarted owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Later there was a strong buzz in the tinsel town that the film has been shelved owing to budget constraints. The film's producer Ronnie Screwvala had denied these speculations and said that the movie has been put on hold for another six-nine months.

Now in a recent interaction with a news agency, Vicky Kaushal too opened up on the film's delay and said that he is not disheartened as he believes there will always be a better time to make this flick.

The actor was quoted as saying, "There will be a better time to make that film. More than disheartening, it is that thing that any film should be made at the best time for that film." He further continued, "Every time the film is bigger than me or any individual attached to the film. So, we have to choose a time that justifies making that film. So, we are waiting for that time to come."

Currently Vicky is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham in which he is essaying the role of real-life-based freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Besides this film, Vicky's upcoming projects include Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele and Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.