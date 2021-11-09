Vicky Kaushal Was Keen On Getting Married In May 2022 But Katrina Kaif Wanted An Outdoor Cool Wedding?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly has their Roka ceremony earlier this week and are all set to tie the knot among family and friends, next month. Now reports have revealed that the couple has pre-booked their venue as well as their wedding attires for a lavish ceremony in the Pink City, Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Vicky and Katrina are yet to confirm their wedding date. Reportedly, the couple had several dates in their mind, apart from December 9, they also has another favourable date in mind for May 2022. According to Bollywoodlife, Vicky was keen on getting married in May 2022 as they would have wrapped up their shooting schedules and would be able to plan their nuptials better.

While Vicky would have wrapped up Sam Manekshaw's biopic, Katrina would have finished shooting for Tiger 3 by then. However, a report revealed that Katrina was seen on getting married in 2021. A source told the portal, "She knew all along what kind of wedding she wants. Right from what she would wear to the look she wants to channel to the kind of venue - she had it all chalked out. So when it was Rajasthan, it definitely couldn't be in May since that's when the state experiences a heat wave."

The source reveals that Katrina wanted an "outdoorish wedding with various rituals set throughout the day, sunset, and night. So a December wedding, with the perfect winter chill in Rajasthan was obviously what her heart chose."

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Sooryavanshi alongside co-star Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham that released on OTT platform, last month.