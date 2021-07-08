Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Elder Brother Vir Chopra Passes Away Due To Covid-19 Complications

Vir Chopra, the elder brother of the popular director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, passed away. As per the reports, Vir Chopra passed away on July 5, Monday due to COVID-19 complications. According to close sources, he was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai after getting infected with coronavirus, for over 21 days.

The reports published by TOI suggest that Vir Chopra got infected with the COVID-19 virus when he was in the Maldives. He returned to Mumbai after spending over 2 days in the Maldives and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Vir Chopra was reportedly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) right from the day he got admitted.

The sources have also confirmed that Vir Chopra's final rites were held on July 6, Tuesday in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, the renowned sound designer Namita Nayak Chopra and son, actor Abhay Chopra aka Vicky Chopra.

On the work front, Vir Chopra had associated with his younger brother Vidhu Vinod Chopra for several highly popular films including Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, and so on. He had worked as a script consultant in most of his brother's projects and had played a major role in the scripting of Parinda.

Vir Chopra was also the creative producer of some of the popular Bollywood films, including Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Parineeta, Mission Kashmir, and Kareeb.