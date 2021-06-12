Vidya Balan Recalls A Dinner Table Incident Where She Was Told She Should Know How To Cook

Vidya Balan is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who has never shied away from talking about the issues which she has faced on numerous occasions. Be it about facing criticism for her weight in the past or dealing with trolls, the actress has been always been vocal and shared her thoughts on the same.

Recently in a chat with a leading tabloid, the Shakuntala Devi actress opened up on facing gender bias and recalled a dinner table incident where she was told she should know how to cook even if her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur doesn't.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the actress told the daily that whenever she faces gender bias, she gets angry and makes sure to give them a piece of her mind.

"I think all of us have faced gender bias and not just by the members of the opposite sex. Even I think we all tend to judge each other, box each other as human beings and it's a little sharper for women or with women. Of course, I have faced gender bias. I get angry... I get angry and then I just give them a piece of my mind. It happens much less now, but still," Vidya was quoted as saying.

The Kahaani star further recalled a dinner table incident and added, "I remember people telling me over a dinner that Oh my god, you don't know how to cook. I said, 'No both Sidharth and I don't know how to cook'. They said, 'But you should know how to cook na...I wanted to say (enacting a hitting scene) why should it be any different for Sidharth and me?"

Vidya also recounted how her mother would ask her to learn cooking and she would reply that she will earn enough to hire a cook or marry a man who can cook.

"I would say why the hell should I learn to cook, I will earn enough to hire a cook or marry a man who can cook," the actress told the daily.

Speaking about work, Vidya Balan will next be seen in Amit Masurkar's Sherni which is slated to premiere on June 18, 2021.