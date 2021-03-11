Vidya Balan Says Marriage Is A Lot Of Work; ‘Easy For You To Take The Other Person For Granted'

Vidya Balan recently opened up about her eight-year-long marriage with Siddharth Roy Kapur. The actress during an interaction with ETimes said that marriage involves a lot of work and she loves to put the work in to keep the marriage strong and exciting.

Vidya Balan who tied the knot with Siddharth Roy Kapur in December 2012, said she learned several lessons in her long marriage , including, "It is so easy for you to take the other person for granted, and that is a terrible thing to happen. And that is when the spark goes away in marriage."

She said that marriage involves a lot of work because "you are living with a person you haven't grown up with."

Talking about not taking her partner for granted, Balan said she takes special care and puts in "effort not to take the other person for granted, and therefore it's been joyous. If you slip up there, it's not as exciting, just becomes mundane. I love the work that is required to be put in to keep the marriage strong and exciting."

On the work front, Vidya Balan had been shooting for Sherni and is currently waiting for the film's release. Despite films returning to theatres she said, "I don't know whether my upcoming film Sherni will release in theatres or on an OTT platform. But after a few months, the film will definitely release."

Vidya in the film will be seen essaying the role of a forest officer. Directed by Amit Masurkar, Sherni reportedly follows a team of officers and forest guards who will be caught between a man-animal conflict.

