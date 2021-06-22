    For Quick Alerts
      Vidya Balan's Sherni Gets A Shoutout From Amul

      Amazon Prime Video's recent release, Sherni has been the talk of the town since its release as everyone is all praises for this Vidya Balan starrer. And now, Amul India also gave a shoutout to the film.

      Amul took to their social media to share a cartoon of Vidya Balan holding a slice of bread and two tigresses behind with the words 'Share Na Please!' written on top of the sketch and 'Protected Ferociously' on the bottom.

      They captioned it, "#Amul Topical: Vidya Balan stars in human-animal film..."

      Under their Amul Topical hashtag, they share cartoons of the highest trending topics which is why they gave a shoutout to Sherni as the film is all that everyone is talking about.

      From the film to the performances, the storyline, the direction everything has been loved by the audiences and critics alike. Celebrities liek Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza took to their social media handles to appreciate the film.

      Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, other versatile artists like Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi can aslo be seen in pivotal roles. Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, the Amazon Original Movie is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film 'Newton'.

      Catch the roaring film Sherni on Amazon Prime Video to meet with your inner Sherni, NOW!

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 22:04 [IST]
      X