Vidya Balan Remembers Her Phase Of Rejections, Reveals She Used To Go To Sleep Crying

Vidya Balan is inevitably considered to be a powerhouse of talent amongst the batch of the current actresses. The actress had made her debut in the Hindi film industry in the year 2005 with the movie Parineeta and since then, there has been no looking back for her. However, the actress' journey has not been easy in showbiz and she recently remembered the tumultuous time in her life when she used to face several rejections especially in the South film industry.

The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress revealed to Bollywood Bubble saying, "I think I am hopelessly optimistic. Like, even when I was going through a lot of rejection down south, way back in 2002-03, I used to go to sleep crying. I used to feel like maybe I am never going to become an actor."

Vidya Balan Reveals How She Prepared For Her Role In Sherni, Reveals Talking To Forest Officers

Not only this, but Vidya Balan also revealed what kept her from not giving up on her quest to become an actor. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress said, "But the next morning, I would wake up feeling like... I think the sunrise was enough to give me hope. If I have made it to another sunrise, I knew that it meant I have another chance. So, I think it didn't matter what I was going through. I always had that optimism and I have to say thank you to my parents for that."

Vidya Balan's Sherni To Premiere On Amazon Prime In June 2021

On the work front, Vidya Balan was seen in the movie Sherni. The movie was helmed by Amit Masurkar and was released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos. The movie also starred Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala, Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun in the lead roles. The actress had essayed the role of a female forest officer named Vidya Vincent in the movie.

The actress had earlier also revealed how did she prep for the movie. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the Humari Adhuri Kahaani actress revealed to a publication stating, "I actually met with a couple of forest officers to understand what exactly their job entails...the study involved in training to be a forest officer, the various postings and the challenges they posed. The nature of the job is such that it can be physically arduous and even dangerous at times which was therefore traditionally male-dominated but these female officers shared how they then negotiate their way around the patriarchal mindset ... all of which was very helpful."