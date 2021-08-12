Vidya Balan Takes A Stand Against Unrealistic Beauty Standards; Issues 'No Photoshop' Policy For Her Pictures

Vidya Balan has played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of women in the otherwise male-dominated industry. She is one of the few actresses who has never shied away from calling out the malpractices in showbiz. Just like in her films, the actress is a 'Sherni' in real life and her recent bold step is a proof to this.

As per a report in Mid-day, the actress has taken a strong stand against the unrealistic beautiful standards and has issued strict rules to photographers and magazines not to use Photoshop or retouch her images in shoots. She has also categorically instructed them not to slim her down in pictures.

Ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani made this revelation while speaking with the tabloid.

Ratnani, who shot with Vidya two weeks ago told Mid-day, "I try to achieve the best lighting on the set itself, thus relying as little as possible on the post-treatment of pictures. [Doing so is] all the more important with Vidya because she doesn't like her images to be re-touched. She is comfortable in her own skin, and doesn't want to be made slimmer for pictures. During magazine shoots, she tells the editorial team that the photos should only be colour-corrected and shared, without any retouching."

He further added that the post-treatment is restricted to the background and said, "Say, if the flooring or the leaves in the background need colour correction, we do that. We don't retouch her image."

In the past, Vidya had spoken about her struggle with body image issues in various interviews.

Speaking about how she is no longer bothered about what people have to say about her looks, the actress had said in an ETimes interview, "The length of your hair, the thickness of your arms, curves, height don't matter; what matters is who you are as a person. When you appreciate the person that you are, every imperfection looks small; but it doesn't strike you when you are loathing and hating yourself. It's a very precious and tough lesson that I have been through. I have realised, it is not people judging you but rather how you judge yourself. We all need to be cautious when we are bringing up children, the colour of the skin, weight, especially with girls."

Speaking about work, Vidya Balan was last seen in Amit Masurkar's Amazon Prime Original film Sherni.