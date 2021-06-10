Vidya Balan Reveals How She Prepared For Her Role In Sherni, Reveals Talking To Forest Officers

Vidya Balan will soon be enticing her fans in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video's movie Sherni. The film will have her essay, a female forest officer who is juggling to balance the perils of her job and her personal life. The actress recently spoke about her prep for the movie.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress said, "I actually met with a couple of forest officers to understand what exactly their job entails...the study involved in training to be a forest officer, the various postings and the challenges they posed. The nature of the job is such that it can be physically arduous and even dangerous at times which was therefore traditionally male-dominated but these female officers shared how they then negotiate their way around the patriarchal mindset ... all of which was very helpful."

The movie also stars Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Vijay Raaz, Mukul Chaddha and Brijendra Kala in the lead roles. The trailer of the movie was received well by the masses. It showed Vidya's character in the movie facing subtle shades of patriarchy being the only woman in the forest department. The film has been helmed by Amit Masurkar who is known for directing the Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton. The movie will be releasing on June 18, 2021.

On the work front, speculations have been rife that Vidya Balan will be seen in the movie Mahila Mandli. She will be reuniting with her Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar in the film. The movie will be helmed by R Balki and will also star Nimrat Kaur in the lead role.