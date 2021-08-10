Vidya Malavade Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Nickname On The Sets Of Chak De! India And It Is Super Cute

As Shimit Amin's Chak De! India turned 14 today, actress Vidya Malavade opened up about shooting the film along with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Vidya Malavade who played the captain of the Indian hockey team in the film, revealed how she and her co-stars used to address Shah Rukh during the film's shoot and how he helped everyone to perform better.

Vidya told Times Of India, "Shah Rukh Khan is the most humble actor and he is incredibly patient. In 'Chak De! India', some of us were actors, some were players. He was both. He is a fantastic sportsman. We had a name for him on the set. We used to call him, 'Papa Bear'. We all had these tiny crushes on him of course because, hello, he was Shah Rukh Khan (laughs)!"

Vidya further added that Shah Rukh had an amazing quality of bringing everyone together as a team. He was very mindful of what his co-stars are doing right and what they are doing wrong.

"Some of us were acting for the first time so they would not know where the light was coming from. He would always be there, teaching things. He would tell us little things that would enhance our performances. He was literally like a coach to us on the sets," asserted Malavade.

Vidya also opened up about her female co-stars and said that she bonded with them like an elder sister.

"I was like their big sister on the sets and it is still like that. They are mine; I still look after them like a big sister," said Vidya.