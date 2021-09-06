Vidyut Jammwal Gets Engaged To Fashion Designer Nandita Mahtani: Report

If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Vidyut Jammwal has got secretly engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, stated a report in ETimes.

A picture of the rumoured couple has surfaced on social media in which they can be seen posing together with hands locked against the symbol of love Taj Mahal in Agra. Vidyut and Nandita are seen twinning in white. While the Commando actor looks handsome in an all-white outfit, his lady love is seen donning a white top and floral skirt.

What caught everyone's attention was the shimmery rock which Nandita was seen flaunting on her ring finger. Further, Vidyut-Nandita's engagement reports gained momentum when Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram story and congratulated the duo.

She wrote, "Best news ever... Congratulations @mevidyutjamwal @nanditamahtani," along with a heart emoticon. However both, Vidyut and Nandita are yet to officially announce their engagement.

As per a report in ETimes on Sunday, Vidyut and Nandita exchanged rings three days ago and the two are head over heels in love. The duo had known each other for quite a few years and Vidyut even had attended the launch of Nandita Mahtani's capsule collection in 2019. A source informed the tabloid that the couple fell in love around five months ago. Reportedly, Vidyut and Nandita might get hitched soon.

Nandita was previously in a relationship with actor Dino Morea. However, they soon parted ways. Vidyut on the other hand, dated Mona Singh for two years before they split on an ugly note. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is now happily married to an entrepreneur, Shyam Gopalan, since December 2019.

Workwise, Vidyut Jammwal is currently shooting for Khuda Hafiz sequel.