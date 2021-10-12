Vidyut Jammwal On Nandita Mahtani: I Am Not The Guy Who Is Going Around Saying, ‘Oh, This One Is My Friend’

Not so long ago, actor Vidyut Jammwal made his relationship official with designer Nandita Mahtani on his Instagram page and netizens were in awe of his 'hatke' proposal to his girlfriend. Those who are unaware, Vidyut popped the question to Nandita while they were rappelling down a 150-metre-high wall at a military camp close to Agra.

Vidyut Jammwal On Wedding Plans With Nandita Mahtani: Maybe We Try Skydiving With 100 Guests

Now, in his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Vidyut was asked about his love life, he said, "It is amazing what has been happening with me in my life, in every aspect of my life, and I do not deny anything that is coming towards me or happening in my life. I accepted the fact that I wanted to just commit to somebody. I am quite happy about it, it feels nice, it's a different aspect in life and I am enjoying it."

In the same interview, when he was asked if he is comfortable to talk about Nandita, he said, "Please, please. I love to talk about her, by the way. I am not one of them. I am not the guy who is going around saying, 'Oh, this one is my friend'. I should be proud of everything I do, isn't it?"

Recently, while speaking to another media portal, Vidyut also spoke about his wedding plans and said that just like him, his wedding will be extra-ordinary.

Vidyut Jammwal's Sanak To Release On October 15 On Disney+ Hotstar

"Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can't be just regular. I'm not regular. I don't want to do anything that's regular. So I don't have a date. I don't know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they'll all jump with me. That would be so cool," said Vidyut.

With respect to work, Vidyut will next be seen in Sanak.