Vidyut Jammwal On Wedding Plans With Nandita Mahtani: Maybe We Try Skydiving With 100 Guests

Recently, actor Vidyut Jammwal proposed to designer Nandita Mahtani in the most unique way, as he decided to put a ring on his girlfriend's finger while they were climbing down a 150-metre high wall at a military camp close to Agra. While sharing the special picture on his Instagram page, he captioned it as, "Did it the COMMANDO way💍 01/09/21."

Now, while speaking to a media portal, when Vidyut was asked how he is planning to tie the knot with Nandita, Vidyut said that he's not a regular person hence, his wedding will be as interesting as him.

It's known to all that adventure is a big part of Vidyut's life. The Commando actor told Indian Express, "Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can't be just regular. I'm not regular. I don't want to do anything that's regular. So I don't have a date. I don't know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they'll all jump with me. That would be so cool."

In the same interview, Vidyut also revealed that he didn't plan to propose his girlfriend in a certain way and it was quite impromptu.

"I never planned to be who I am today. I was working towards it. Similarly, with the engagement, it was just impromptu. I had two days off after a long time so I was like, let's just do it," added the Khuda Haafiz actor.