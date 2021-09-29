Vidyut Jammwal's Sanak To Release On October 15 On Disney+ Hotstar

After announcing the release of Sanak - Hope Under Siege on Disney+ Hotstar last week, the makers - Vipul Amrutlal Shah and ZEE Studios have now revealed the release date of the hostage drama, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others.

Directed by Kanishk Varma, Sanak will be releasing on the 15th October 2021 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Along with the announcement, the makers have also unveiled a new movie poster featuring a determined Vidyut, holding a baby in one hand and a gun in another.

Expressing his excitement, Vipul Shah says, "I am very happy to announce the date of Sanak, which we shot under the most difficult circumstances of Covid-19. The sole purpose of putting all the effort was to keep entertaining people and again, as usual, we have tried to take the action a notch higher than the Commando series. I believe that we have achieved it."

"I hope audiences feel the same way when they see the action and emotion in Sanak. It will inhabit a very new space in Indian cinema; it's a hostage drama, a genre that has not been explored to its full potential. It would be interesting to see all the action and drama unfold in a hospital under a siege. I am very excited to share this date and looking forward to the film releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Hopefully, we will get lots of love from the audience," the producer adds.

The movie marks the Bollywood debut of the gorgeous actress Rukmini Maitra, who enjoys huge popularity in the Bengali Film industry.

Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, helmed by Vipul Shah has treated the audiences with some interesting cinema spectacles. This time in collaboration with Zee Studios, his production Sanak - Hope Under Siege is all set to bring out the emotional journey with action-packed sequences. While Vidyut plays the central character in the movie, he is pairing with the successful producer Vipul Shah for the fifth time in his career.

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra (who is making her Bollywood debut), Sanak - Hope Under Siege is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and will be streaming from 15th October only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma.