Vidyut Jammwal Says Calling Women Thin Is Not Compliment; 'Tell Her She Is Glowing With Happiness'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal who's an adhere follower of fitness spoke to an entertainment portal, and said that people need to change their mindset and focus more on inner happiness than physical appearance.

While speaking to Mid-day, Vidyut said, "Most reporters ask me ridiculous questions like what I eat, or how I train. I started a show called X Rayed on my YouTube channel, where I interviewed the fittest people across the globe, asking them questions that I hoped people would ask me."

He further added that his biggest take-away from that experience is that we all are individual beings, and no one can use someone else's formula. If one does that, he/she will constantly be searching for happiness, but will not find it. He went on to assert that one needs to identify his/her own formula.

"If I tell people that I eat 12 eggs, and they begin to do so too, they won't become like me, they'll become a diseased version of something. It starts with changing mindsets. We call a woman thin, and [inaccurately] assume that that is a compliment. Tell her she is glowing with happiness, and that's a praise. But [if you applaud] being thin, every girl will want to be that. I've been a professional model, and have seen thin girls be angry all the time because they don't get the food that they desire," added the Commando 3 actor.

Vidyut also said that it's high time that people should start communicating with their bodies.

"Pregnant women have strange cravings. They are [capable] of noticing that they want to consume pickle, and perhaps, some ice-cream. That's how we need to start listening to our bodies too," said Jammwal.

With respect to work, Vidyut was last seen in Sanak.