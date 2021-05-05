Vijay Deverakonda And Katrina Kaif To Team Up For A Bollywood Film?

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda became an overnight sensation with his angry man act in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy and followed it with films like Geeta Govindam, Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover.

Now, the handsome hunk is all set to take the Hindi film industry by storm with Puri Jagannadh's upcoming pan-India film Liger which is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is the tinsel town suggests that Vijay has already bagged his second Bollywood flick even before Liger's theatrical release. And guess what, the South star will be seen romancing none other than Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. Recently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress started following Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram which added more fuel to these rumours.

Earlier, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Vijay Deverakonda had opened up on how working in Mumbai feels different than working down in South. The actor had cited an example of working with Ananya in Liger and said, "When I am next to Ananya, I don't feel new. I feel like a senior since she's just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I'm old."

Speaking about Liger, the romantic sports-action film has Vijay essaying the role of a kickboxer while Ananya Panday plays his love interest. The movie which also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, is slated to release on September 9, 2021 in cinema halls.

On the other hand, Vijay's rumoured on screen lady love Katrina Kaif has some exciting projects lined up which include Sooryavanshi, Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Sriram Raghavan's next with Vijay Sethupathi.