Vijay Deverakonda Refutes Rumours Of Liger Makers Being Offered Rs 200 Crore For Direct OTT Release

After taking Tollywood by storm with his successful films, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Puri Jagannadh's upcoming multilingual action entertainer Liger in which he is paired opposite Ananya Panday. The film is a first collaboration between the Arjun Reddy star and Puri, and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Recently, there were rumours doing rounds in the media that the makers of Liger have been offered a whopping Rs 200 crore for a direct to digital release and a satellite right. However, the film's leading man Vijay rubbished these speculations in a cheeky way.

He took to his Twitter page and shared a collage featuring Liger posters that had the text "Liger received a huge OTT offer of Rs 200 cr for its direct digital release and the satellite rights in all languages." He captioned the picture as, "Too little. I'll do more in the theaters."

Have a look at his tweet.

Too little.

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda had opened up on starring in a Pan Indian film for the first time and said, "Someone with my background shouldn't have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen."

Vijay will be essaying the role of a mixed martial artist in this high octane action entertainer. Liger also marks Ananya's debut in Telugu cinema. The film will be releasing in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and Makrand Deshpande in key roles.

Initially, it was announced that Liger will be arriving on cinema halls on September 9, 2021. However now, it needs to be seen whether the makers will stick to this date owing to the uncertainty around reopening of theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic.