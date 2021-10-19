Vijay Deverakonda Says Ananya Panday Has Done A Splendid Job In Liger; 'Everyone Is Going To Love Her'

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Puri Jagannadh's pan India film Liger. In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, the Dear Comrade actor was all praise for his co-star and said that everyone is going to love Ananya when they watch her performance in the film.

Vijay told Bollywoodlife, "Everyone's doing their job and everyone's working hard because they want their career to be successful, they want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival - if you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point."

He added, "So, we all have to work our ass off to be relevant in the industry and Ananya puts in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya had done like a splendid job in the film. Everyone's going to love her when they watch what she's done."

Recently it was revealed that former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be seen in an extended cameo in this Vijay-Ananya starrer.

Speaking about his thoughts about working with him, Vijay had earlier told the same portal, "I just hope none of his punches connect, so I'm going to be very careful, but I love that man - like, recently, he's changed as a person, like completely. There's still that baddest man (aspect) in him, but some of the things he says... he's like a philosopher, even though he's also come the dirt, he's come from the slums, he's come from nothing. from poverty. He's always been like that though... even through his very violent stages in life, he would say stuff that was mind-blowing."

He had further added, "Even if you see his old interviews, some of the things he says are so real - I've always admired that (quality) there's a philosopher in him, there's a thinker in him. Today, too, some of the things he says, kuch facts aisa bolta hai (some of the facts that he says)... they just hit you. So, I'm really looking forward to meeting the man up close. See, even before I knew boxing, I knew Mike Tyson - boxing jka rules kisiko pata tha, par Mike Tyson ka naam toh... you don't need to know the rules of the sport, you don't have to see the sport, but these are people you've always heard about, they are like Gods in their field."

Produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.