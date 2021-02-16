Vijay Sethupathi Talks About Walking Out Of The Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Rumour mills were abuzz with the news that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi had to lose out on the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha as he could not lose weight for his role in the same. The actor who is currently dubbing for his film, Tuglaq Durbar recently revealed why he quit the film. Vijay went on to say how him walking out of the film had nothing to do with his weight.

Talking to Spotboye, Vijay Sethupathi revealed he always had high regards for Aamir Khan as an actor and was inspired by his selection of roles. The Master actor added when he got to know Aamir through Laal Singh Chaddha, he was even more impressed by the latter's knowledge of cinema as well as humility and called interacting with the 3 Idiots actor a learning experience. Talking about how he was initially offered the role, Sethupathi said how Aamir had personally offered him the role and had flown down to a village in Tamil Nadu where Vijay was shooting, to narrate him the script.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Decides To Switch Off His Phone Till Laal Singh Chadha Release; Find Out Why

Vijay Sethupathi added how Aamir Khan had come alone to the village sans director Advait Chandan and had stayed overnight after narrating him the script. The actor spoke about how the superstar had no airs and was a great storyteller. Sethupathi added that the way Aamir had narrated the script, instantly made him say yes to the same. The Super Deluxe actor then went on to say what exactly led him to opt-out of the project. Vijay blamed the COVID-19 pandemic to be the main reason for him walking out of the same.

Also Read: Vikram Vedha Remake: Aamir Khan's Fallout With Vijay Sethupathi Led The Superstar's Exit From The Film?

He added how the pandemic ransacked all their plans and that he already had five Telugu films in the production stage after the lockdown. He went on to say that he was not able to accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha to his schedule. Along with this, Vijay also rubbished the rumours of him losing out on the film due to his weight. He said how he is extremely comfortable with his body and mind. He also showered heaps of praises for Aamir Khan despite walking out of the latter's film. He said how he will never forget the actor's kindness and love for cinema. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sethupathi was seen in the blockbuster film Master opposite Thalapathy Vijay. He was seen as the main antagonist in the same.