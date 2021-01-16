Vijay Sethupathi To Star In A Silent Hindi Film Titled Gandhi Talks; Reveals Why He Agreed To Do The Project

One of Tamil cinema's most talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, is now gearing up to take Hindi cinema by storm. After signing Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar and Sriram Raghavan's next with Katrina Kaif, the south superstar has now given his nod to a silent Hindi film. Titled Gandhi Talks, the film will be helmed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar.

The director revealed that initially, he was planning to cast a Bollywood actor in his film. But, when he watched Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil films, he was mesmerised by his acting chops, and decided to cast him in his dream project on which he has been working since 19 years.

Kishore told ETimes, "This project has been close to my heart and when the actor playing the part relates to the idea and the emotional graph, it turns out to be a boon for the director. Every director looks for certain characteristics in his actor when he approaches them for a part. Initially I was planning to cast a Bollywood actor, but when I extended my search to regional cinema, I came across Vijay Sethupathi. I watched his impeccable performances in Tamil films and his acting prowess left me mesmerised."

He further continued, "He is not only brilliant, he is also a gutsy actor, who is not worried about his image or stardom. His acting skills, style statement and vocal dynamism is stupendous and that's when I felt I have found my lead star. He is not only prodigious in his work, but also down-to-earth. I am really excited to work with Vijay, who understands my vision and approach towards the film; I want to start work on my dream project as soon as possible."

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is excited to take up this challenge and was quoted as saying by ETimes, "I have been experimenting with different characters throughout my career and when this silent film came my way I knew I had to take up this challenge. Kishor sir has a fantastic story and script in place.I know this project will surely be an outstanding one. Gandhiji's thoughts are more important and valid than his picture in the Indian rupee period."

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi's latest release Master, in which he plays Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's nemesis, has taken the box office by storm.

