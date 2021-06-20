Vijay Varma Begins Prep For Upcoming Project Opposite Alia Bhatt

Vijay
Varma
has
begun
the
prep
for
his
upcoming
next
alongside
Alia
Bhatt
and
Shefali
Shah.
Red
Chillies
Entertainment
took
to
their
social
media
to
share
a
picture
of
the
Darlings
script
drafts
as
they
wrote,
"And
the
prep
begins...#Darlings."
In
a
piece
of
good
news
for
his
fans,
Vijay
reshared
the
same
to
his
story
letting
us
know
he
has
begun
prepping
for
Darlings.
Recently,
the
talented
actor
was
also
spotted
outside
the
office
of
the
production
house
and
earlier
he
was
seen
getting
his
lockdown
mop
of
hair
cut
off.