Vijay Varma Begins Prep For Upcoming Project Opposite Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma has begun the prep for his upcoming next alongside Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. Red Chillies Entertainment took to their social media to share a picture of the Darlings script drafts as they wrote, "And the prep begins...#Darlings."

In a piece of good news for his fans, Vijay reshared the same to his story letting us know he has begun prepping for Darlings.

Recently, the talented actor was also spotted outside the office of the production house and earlier he was seen getting his lockdown mop of hair cut off.

Alia Bhatt And Vijay Verma All Geared Up To Prep For Darlings, Latter Shares A Pic Of The Same

Seems like Vijay is in full prep mode for this project which will reunite him with Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, but this time opposite each other and his fans are definitely super excited.

Vijay Varma On Doing Darlings: It Feels Surreal To Be Associated With Shah Rukh Khan For This Project

The actor will also be seen in Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha as well as Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal besides Darlings.