Vijay Varma Gushes Over Amitabh Bachchan; Says 'He Even Knew The Ads I Had Done'

Despite being in the film industry for many years, it was Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama Pink which catapulted Vijay Varma to fame. The actor once again caught everyone's attention with the 2019 film Gully Boy.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, Vijay Varma couldn't stop gushing over his Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan. He recalled meeting the veteran actor on the sets of Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, and said that they even had lunch together.

The tabloid quoted the Gully Boy actor as saying, "I was shooting in Lucknow for Mirzapur and asked Shoojit sir (Sircar, director of Gulabo Sitabo) if I could come along. I was shocked when I reached the set to realise that Mr Bachchan had kept a track of the work I was doing. He even knew the ads I had done. It was simply amazing. He has really invested in my work. He is not an icon without reason."

Vijay revealed that he has now patched up with his father who was initially unhappy with him pursuing a career in showbiz instead of taking over their family business. "I think Gully Boy did the trick. But I think what reassured him was the moment when he saw my picture with Amitabh Bachchan," the actor was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Post Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, Vijay Varma went on to work with stars like Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh in Super 30 and Gully Boy respectively.

Speaking about his experience of working with these actors, Vijay shared, "Well, they are amazing. They offer very useful inputs. The give-and take between Ranveer and me in Gully Boy was primarily because he waited for me to create something in every scene. But yeah, you aren't star-struck when you've seen the biggest of them all- Amitabh Bachchan."

With regards to films, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Nushrratt Bharrucha-starrer Hurdang and Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan's Darlings.