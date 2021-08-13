Vikram Batra's Brother Vishal Reacts To Shershaah; Says 'I Have Been Living With Those Emotions For 22 Years'

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021. The film is based on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra was killed in an enemy cross-fire while trying to rescue his injured colleague.

Vikram's twin brother Vishal who recently watched this movie, had an emotional reaction to the war film. As per a report in Hindustan Times, he told a leading daily that he has been holding on to an 'emotional havoc' inside him, and that he let it out, 'all alone', when the film was over.

Vishal said, "It has always been a mixed bag of emotions for me to talk about him. I have been living with those emotions for 22 years. It's not easy being Vikram's twin - he was the best brother, confidante, and friend. We shared every bit of our life together."

Speaking about Shershaah, he said that his family wanted every Indian to know his brother's story and said, "It was a moment of pride for my family and me. We wanted every Indian to know his story, to know the man behind the epithet, Shershaah. There hasn't been a day when we have not spoken about him. And each time we do that, we tend to miss him even more. I've contained an emotional havoc inside for years. I had to hold it till the film was over, and let it out somewhere, all alone."

Who Was Captain Vikram Batra AKA Shershaah Played By Sidharth Malhotra?

Vishal further admitted that the film had taken 10-12% cinematic liberty but the family is okay with it. He also spoke about how Shershaah's lead Sidharth Malhotra always said that he felt a tremendous sense of responsibility while playing Vikram on screen and added, "He wanted to live up to our expectations, and he did."

Shershaah marked South filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan's foray into Bollywood as a director. The film bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also starred Kiara Advani, Shiv Pandit, Raj Arjun and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.